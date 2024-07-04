Evacuations in Antioch as crews battle vegetation fire

article

Evacuations are in place for Lotus Street in Antioch on Thursday night as crews battle a vegetation fire, officials say.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District shared video of the wildfire as it climbed uphill after first reporting the fire at 2721 Hillcrest Avenue shortly after 10 p.m.

AT 10:27 p.m. the fire department posted, "Crews for structure protection have been requested."

It is not clear how the fire began.

Just before 10 p.m. the same fire department said they had stopped forward progress on a vegetation fire at 564 Shore Road in Bay Point.

This is a developing news story.