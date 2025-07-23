Experts warn of health harms linked to ultra-processed foods – and how to identify them

Nutrition and public health experts from the University of California, San Francisco, and the University of Michigan joined YouTube chef Bobby Parrish and the nonprofit Environmental Working Group on Wednesday to discuss the dangers of ultra-processed foods and how people can identify them.

Their discussion follows a study by Tufts University and the American Medical Association, which found that up to 67% of energy intake among U.S. children comes from ultra-processed foods.

While humans have been consuming types of processed foods for centuries – such as simple types of bread, cheese and dairy – experts say the problem lies with ultra-processed foods that rely heavily on industrial chemical additives.

There is a growing body of research that shows these additives, found in frozen meals and even in so-called "healthy" foods like salad dressings and granola bars, can interfere with brain signals that regulate hunger and fullness.

"When you look at the brain, the craving for a hyper-palatable ultra-processed food and the craving for an addictive drug look virtually identical," said Dr. Ashley Gearhardt, director of the Food and Addiction Science and Treatment Lab at the University of Michigan.

Dr. Laura Schmidt, a professor of health policy at UCSF, said the addictive properties of processed foods are not accidental. She spoke about her research on the direct connection between the processed food industry and the tobacco industry.

"They’ve been putting added sugar in cigarettes for decades, and they still do," Schmidt said.

In the 1980s, tobacco companies bought up food companies like Kraft and Nabisco. Even though they later spun them off, their marketing tactics – especially toward children – remained.

"The food industry's business model – they got a lot of help in creating that business model from the tobacco industry. Kool-Aid, Oreos, Jell-O, Lunchables, all of them were once owned by tobacco companies," said Schmidt.

Many Bay Area residents say they are aware of the harms of ultra-processed foods and actively avoid them.

"We don’t eat any frozen food anymore," said Tynika Marks of Alameda. "There are certain cereals and stuff my kids just don’t eat."

"I think the biggest one for me is Red 99," said Billy from Oakland, referring to synthetic dyes. "Hot chips and that really spicy red stuff – we stay away from it."

Parrish, the YouTube chef known for his food ingredient breakdowns, offered advice on identifying ultra-processed foods.

"If the ingredient list reads like the Bible – it’s so, so long – that’s usually a bad thing," he said. "If there are ingredients you can’t pronounce or don’t know what they are, it’s probably a red flag."

Common ingredients in ultra-processed foods include: high-fructose corn syrup, soybean oil, soy lecithin, guar gum, xanthan gum, maltodextrin, and enriched flour.

Experts at the forum said they are cautiously optimistic, noting bipartisan support for federal policies to regulate food additives and reduce ultra-processed foods in children's diets.

"We know what to do," Schmidt said. "We’ve regulated addictive substances like alcohol and tobacco. It’s time to use those tools to protect kids from ultra-processed foods."

Panelists praised California for recent laws limiting artificial dyes and chemicals in school lunches. With nearly six million public school students in the state – all eligible for school meals – experts say schools have the power to make a significant impact.

Scott Faber, director of government affairs for the Environmental Working Group, which hosted the forum, said public schools are effectively the largest restaurant chain in California.

He said making changes to the menus there can have a big impact.