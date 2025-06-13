New exhibit at SF's Exploratorium explores AI

The Exploratorium in San Francisco is inviting visitors to delve into artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The science and technology museum kicked off a new exhibit on Thursday called "Adventures in AI."

It features interactive exhibits, AI-powered art pieces and other experiences.

The Exploratorium's director says their hope is to spark questions and conversations.

"What is embedded, what is embedding, what is a large language model, and helping visitors understand basic principles," said Eric Dimond. "That will help them to answer their own questions about how that technology is affecting their lives."

The exhibit is presented by San Francisco-based AI company Anthropic.

The exhibit runs through Sept. 14.