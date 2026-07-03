The face behind the iconic Golden Gate Bridge fireworks show

The Brief San Francisco is preparing to make history this Fourth of July with a massive fireworks show launched directly from the Golden Gate Bridge, a spectacular feat that has only happened twice before. The ambitious display is being orchestrated by fireworks show producer Pat Dyas of Pyro Spectaculars. The historic event is expected to draw big crowds, leading city officials to implement security measures and sweeping traffic closures.



San Francisco is preparing to make history this Fourth of July with a massive fireworks show launched directly from the Golden Gate Bridge, a spectacular feat that has only happened twice before.

The ambitious display is being orchestrated by fireworks show producer Pat Dyas of Pyro Spectaculars.

A Petaluma native, Dyas previously worked on the bridge's 75th-anniversary fireworks show in 2012.

When San Francisco officials approached him about this year's Independence Day celebration, he requested they use the iconic landmark as a launching pad once again.

"It is extremely unique," Dyas said on Friday. "The Golden Gate Bridge is probably the most recognizable and iconic bridge in the world. The places we go are not open to the public. It is an extreme privilege to be able to perform from the bridge."

For him, fireworks offer a rare experience.

"They touch all of your senses," he said. "You see them. You hear them. If the wind is going the right direction, you can smell them. You can even taste them sometimes."

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Pulling off the show required extensive planning, permits, and coordination across multiple agencies.

A team began installing the pyrotechnics in mid-June, which required climbing to the top of the bridge's towers.

Fireworks have been positioned across all four cross-bar struts on both towers, as well as 25 different positions at the roadway level between the towers. The display will also utilize a barge on each side of the bridge, launching fireworks from three total locations.

Despite the grand scale of the show on Saturday at 9:30 p.m., everything is operated via computers, meaning only about a dozen people are required to physically execute the performance.

"All of your senses are touched by fireworks," Dyas said. "And the most wonderful thing about fireworks is they’re just so fleeting."

The historic event is expected to draw big crowds, leading city officials to implement security measures and sweeping traffic closures that will impact residents and visitors alike. Tourists have already begun arriving in the city to secure prime viewing spots.

"It's beautiful, you know, it's patriotic, kind of symbolizes what our country's about," said Joanna Linares, a visitor from Riverside.

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To manage the influx of spectators, major roads and parking lots at Marina Green and Crissy Field will be shut down.

According to the district supervisor, there will be a heavy law enforcement presence, including 10 police officers per block in the Marina neighborhood. Officers will be checking IDs and limiting access to many nearby neighborhood streets to local residents only.

Street closures from Baker Street to Van Ness Avenue will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Portions of Fisherman's Wharf will shut down even earlier, starting at 1 p.m. on the Fourth of July, with much of that neighborhood also restricted to local access. Road closures will also impact the Presidio and Richmond District.

The Golden Gate Bridge itself is scheduled to close to traffic starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Officials are strongly encouraging attendees to utilize public transportation.