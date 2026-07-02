Golden Gate Bridge will be closed for July 4 fireworks show: what to know

The Brief The Golden Gate Bridge is to be fully closed from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday night because of a fireworks display. Alternative routes have been provided, like the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, or I-80, that is available to the east. For those coming from Marin to San Francisco, take I-580 East across the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge and merge onto I-80 West across the Bay Bridge.



Be prepared for the Golden Gate Bridge to be fully closed for an hour during the peak of the July 4 holiday because of a rare fireworks display to be shot off from towers and barges – directly above and below – the iconic San Francisco structure.

The bridge will be closed for an hour from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Caltrain will begin detouring drivers at 8 p.m.

With the scheduled closure of the bridge, the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District provided information on where to avoid.

Saturday, July 4, street closures at the Golden Gate Bridge because of the fireworks show.

Alternative routes

What you can do:

Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes the city has prepared to bypass the bridge closure. This includes the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, or I-80, that is available to the east.

For travelers coming from San Francisco to Marin, use I-80 to cross, then merge onto I-580 West toward Richmond and San Rafael and cross the Richmond-San Rafael bridge to reconnect with U.S. Highway 101.

For those coming in the opposite direction, from Marin to San Francisco, take I-580 East across the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, merge onto I-80 West across the Bay Bridge to enter San Francisco.

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Other closures and reopening process

What we know:

In addition, for pedestrians, the city noted that the east sidewalk of the bridge will be partially closed in the days leading up to the show. Access will resume on Sunday.

The west sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians and bicyclists to cross the Bridge during regular hours on Friday and Saturday from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m.

All parking lots at the south end of the bridge will be closed July 4 from 11 a.m. until the end of the fireworks show.

The bridge is expected to reopen to cars after the conclusion of the fireworks display, but the city said to expect delays before the bridge reopens, and the public should allow additional time for leaving.