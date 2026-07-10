Fairfield high school graduation shooting: 17-year-old arrested in fatal attack

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Texas on Friday morning in connection with a June shooting outside Fairfield High School. An 18-year-old student was killed, and three other people were injured.



A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Texas on Friday morning in connection with a shooting at a high-school graduation ceremony in Fairfield last month that left an 18-year-old student dead and three others injured.

What we know:

The Fairfield Police Department announced the boy was arrested by officers and authorities from the United States Marshals Service in the Dallas–Fort Worth following an "extensive homicide investigation" into the June 3 shooting.

The suspect – whose name was not released due to their age – is in custody on suspicion of murder and other related offences, and is awaiting extradition back to Solano County.

The backstory:

The FPD said the June 3 shooting took place in the parking lot of the football stadium outside Fairfield High School, which was providing space for the graduation of students from Sem Yeto High School, a continuation high school.

Student Jamario Baker was fatally injured, reportedly while still wearing his graduation gown when students were exiting the stadium and meeting their families. A 25-year-old, a 20-year-old, and an 11-year-old child were injured.

Sam Morris, pastor of BayNorth Church of Christ, told KTVU that Baker’s mother tried to save him after he was shot, and that the 11-year-old victim was Baker’s sibling.

Fairfield Mayor Catherine Moy said in the wake of the shooting the chief of police informed her that the incident was believed to be a targeted attack.

What's next:

The FPD said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the department’s Investigations Division at 707-428-7600 or by email at juneincidenttips@fairfield.ca.gov.