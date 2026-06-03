Fairfield High School shooting confirmed by police; mayor says 3 students shot

The Brief Suisun Mayor Alma Hernandez posted three students were shot at Fairfield High School Wednesday night during a graduation ceremony. Fairfield police, so far, have only confirmed the shooting took place at the high school. The victims' conditions are not known. Sem Yeto High School is a continuation high school located at Fairfield High. There is no suspect information available.



Three high-school students were shot at a high-school graduation ceremony in Fairfield, officials say.

The Fairfield Police Department have only confirmed a shooting took place Wednesday at Fairfield High School.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Suisun City Mayor Alma Hernandez said on social media that there was an "active shooter chase" taking place in the city of Fairfield. Her post went on to say three students were shot at the Sem Yeto High School Graduation at Schafer Stadium, located at Fairfield H.S. at 205 E. Atlantic Avenue.

The condition of those who were shot is not known. No suspect information was immediately available.

A video of the graduation ceremony that took place at 6 p.m. is posted to YouTube, but nothing appears to go wrong on the video.

A KTVU reporter is headed to the scene. We will update this story with the latest details as we learn them.