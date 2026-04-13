Fairfield home intruder confronted by shovel-wielding homeowner

The Brief A 30-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attempting to force his way into a Fairfield home while making threats and demanding to know where a child was. He later entered through a sliding glass door and encountered the homeowner, who fought him off with a shovel. Police say both men were injured, and the suspect now faces additional charges, including annoying or molesting a child.



A suspect captured on video screaming to get inside a Fairfield home, and later coming face-to-face with the homeowner, who fended him off with a shovel, is now facing additional charges.

Jason Nichols, 30, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, vandalism, and making criminal threats. On Monday, authorities added a charge of annoying or molesting a child, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Video captures confrontation

What we know:

Video from the April 7 incident shows Nichols standing on the porch of a home in the 1700 block of Burbank Court. Nichols, who does not live at the residence, is seen communicating with the homeowner through a Ring doorbell camera, asking him to open the door.

"I just want to make sure everything is OK. There seems to be something going on," Nichols said.

"What do you mean?" the homeowner responded, repeatedly asking Nichols to leave.

Nichols is then seen on video kicking the door and shouting, "Where’s your daughter? Who’s in there with you? Open this f---ing door or I’m breaking it down."

During the recording, the homeowner continues to tell Nichols to leave.

Featured article

Forced entry

Nichols refuses, yanking off a decorative doorbell and continuing to shout for the door to be opened, at one point screaming, "Or I’ll f---ing kill you."

At the time, the homeowner was not inside the residence, but his wife and child were.

Unable to get in through the front door, Nichols eventually gained entry through a sliding glass door. The homeowner was en route back to the home.

Inside the home

Dig deeper:

Video from inside the home shows Nichols moving through rooms and yelling, "Where the f--- is she?"

He is then confronted by the homeowner, who is armed with a shovel. While the video does not show the physical altercation, a commotion can be heard.

The homeowner is later seen holding the shovel and telling Nichols, "I’m giving you a chance — get the f--- out of my house."

Arrest and injuries

Authorities confirmed a physical confrontation occurred between Nichols and the homeowner. Both sustained head injuries, police said.

Officers arrived within minutes and found Nichols outside the home. He was taken to NorthBay Medical Center for treatment and later booked into the Solano County Jail.

"We are grateful that the family is safe and commend our officers for their swift response in bringing this dangerous situation to a safe resolution," police said.