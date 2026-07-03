Fake PG&E scam losses on track to outpace 2025

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The Brief PG&E customers have lost a combined total of over $211,000 to scammers so far this year. Individual customers have lost an average of $969. Average losses this year are 30% higher than in 2025.



As of July, Pacific Gas and Electric customers have lost a combined total of over $211,000 to scammers impersonating the company, more money than this time last year.

On average, customers are being defrauded for $969.

The utility company recently published a warning to alert customers to fraudulent calls in which people impersonate a company representative demanding immediate payment to avoid disconnection.

A new version of the scheme involves scammers threatening to disconnect customers, then sending them a barcode or QR code via text or email with instructions to have it scanned at a store or business to make a payment.

Official response

What they're saying:

"Scammers are constantly evolving their tactics to defraud customers, and the latest ‘barcode scam’ is a prime example of that. What hasn’t changed is that they are still demanding immediate payment of your bill to avoid disconnection," Matt Foley, PG&E’s lead scam investigator said in a press release. "If you receive a call of this nature, hang up. If someone at your door asks to see your utility bill, close the door. Then call our 800 number or log into your account at PGE.com to verify your billing details."

In 2025, PG&E received nearly 24,000 reports from customers who were targeted by scammers impersonating PG&E and lost over $301,000 in fraudulent payments. The average amount lost was $590, nearly 30% less than in 2026.

In addition to residential customers, businesses are also regularly targeted. PG&E has received nearly 656 reports of scams targeting businesses, compared to the 846 reports received in the entirety of 2025.

"Remember, PG&E will never ask you for financial information over the phone or for payment via bar code, QR code, or pre-paid debit cards or money transfer services like Zelle, and we won’t ask to see your bill at the door," Foley said.