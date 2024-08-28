Famed Slanted Door Vietnamese restaurant to reopen
SAN FRANCISCO - The famed San Francisco Vietnamese restaurant, the Slanted Door, is planning to reopen in its original location.
Its location at the Ferry Building has been closed since the pandemic.
The restaurant's chef said in May that it would not reopen there because renovation costs would be too expensive.
The restaurant confirmed on its Instagram page that it's planning to reopen at its original location at 17th and Valencia streets in the Mission early next year.