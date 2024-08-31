Family confirms death of Bay-Area-born, Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

The family of Bay Area-born, Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin says he has been killed in the Gaza Strip.

Goldberg-Polin was born in Berkeley before moving to Virginia. The family issued a statement early Sunday, hours after the Israeli army said it had located bodies in Gaza.

"With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh," it said. "The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time."

Goldberg-Polin was one of the best-known hostages, as his parents had met with world leaders and pressed relentlessly for their help.

His family received proof of life via a video of him in April of this year, sparking hope that they may one day see their son alive in person again.

Goldberg-Polin's parents, Rachel and Jon, never stopped fighting for the release of their son. Most recently, the pair spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago; they pleaded for their son's freedom, as well as the release of all Hamas hostages.

"This is a political convention. But needing our only son — and all of the cherished hostages — home is not a political issue. It is a humanitarian issue," said Jon Polin, whose son lost part of his left arm and was kidnapped from Israel by militants who attacked the music festival he was attending.

Polin and his wife, Rachel Goldberg-Polin, were greeted with an extended ovation and chants of "bring him home" by the thousands of Democratic delegates in Chicago.

Earlier this summer, Time Magazine honored Goldberg-Polin's mother, Rachel, by adding her to the list of Time's 100 most influential people for her advocacy work.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.