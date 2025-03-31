Family, friends mourn slain Oakland teen at emotional memorial service

Dozens gathered Monday evening at St. Elizabeth Parish in Oakland to honor the life of 15-year-old Derbing Alvarado, a teenager shot and killed earlier this month while walking to soccer practice.

Mourners, many wearing T-shirts bearing Alvarado’s face, struggled to come to terms with his sudden loss. He was remembered as a selfless friend, a devoted son, and a teen with big dreams.

"He was just such a great guy," said one attendee.

Alvarado was shot and killed on March 17 in East Oakland during an attempted robbery. Police say a 16-year-old suspect, now in custody, tried to steal his backpack before opening fire.

"At this point, what we want is just justice for what happened to Derbing," said a family friend.

Among those grieving was childhood friend Aaron Peña, who recalled Alvarado’s infectious humor.

"Every time I sat next to Derbing, he would always make me laugh in one way or another, regardless of the mood I came into school with," said Peña. "He could really change my mood, cheer me up, basically."

Alvarado was also remembered for his passion for soccer. He was a member of the youth development program Oakland Genesis.

"He loved playing soccer, I loved playing soccer, so that’s just something that helped me connect with him," said Pena.

Off the field, Alvarado was incredibly close with his family."

"All he wanted was to have a better future for his mom," said friend, Linda Chavez.

A funeral service for Alvarado will be held Tuesday morning at St. Elizabeth Parish.