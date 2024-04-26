Family killed in Pleasanton crash was returning home from birthday party

Community members in Pleasanton are heartbroken over the tragic death of a family.

Anjali Maski said she was a close friend of the couple and their two kids who died in Wednesday's crash.

"We are lost. We don’t know what to do, what to talk about, how to take in the entire thing," said Maski. "We were devastated."

Maski said the victims were Tarun and Ricy George and their two sons. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.

At the site of the crash, the tree that the family's vehicle slammed into was lined with flowers along with a sincere message from the community: "Rest in love, May your family find peace."

Maski said the family was coming home from a birthday party that night when the crash happened around 9 p.m.

Maski said she is now trying to console her child, who played with the couple's children.

"It’s very hard to explain to children that a friend of theirs, who was there last night and this morning, is not there," she said.

Maski said the boys went to Donlon Elementary School and Hart Middle School, where school officials have sent grief counselors.

Larry Lai, who lives off Foothill Boulevard, said he was outside when he heard explosions at the time of the crash.

"Every five to 10 seconds, a big boom, maybe about five to eight times" he said.

Shortly after, he said he heard sirens.

Lai warned drivers in the area to, "slow down on Foothill Boulevard, please."

Less than two miles away from where the crash happened, the family’s home on Friday was surrounded in support by neighbors bringing flowers.

Friends said the victims' relatives are flying in over the weekend from India.

"The family was the most welcoming family to anybody in the neighborhood," said Maski. "They will be missed heavily."

Pleasanton police said speed may have played a role in the crash, though the investigation remains ongoing.

Members of the community are planning a vigil for the family on Sunday afternoon at ValVista Park.