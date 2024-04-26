Speed possible factor in Pleasanton crash that killed family of four

The driver in a crash that killed a family of four in Pleasanton may have been driving too fast, police said on Friday.

The police department said a full investigation into Wednesday's fatal crash is ongoing, but "speed may have been a factor."

The single-car crash was reported around 9 p.m. on Foothill Road near Stoneridge Drive.

Authorities said the electric car was carrying a mother and father and their two children, who were under the age of 15.

"The vehicle appears to have lost control and collided with a large oak tree," the department said in a news release.

After the vehicle slammed into the tree, it caught fire.

Featured article

"Despite efforts to render aid to one of the children, all four individuals died at the scene," authorities said.

At the crash site, a metal pole was knocked down alongside what appeared to be charred soil.

The coroner’s office has not released the identity of the family and is working to notify extended relatives of the victims.

"The City of Pleasanton offers its deepest condolences to everyone affected by this heartbreaking loss. We understand that this tragedy deeply impacts the victims’ families, first responders, and our entire community, and encourage those affected to seek support through available resources," the department wrote.

The two children who died were students within the Pleasanton Unified School District, though district officials would not confirm which schools the young victims attended.

"We’re aware that any loss of life, especially when it involves an entire family, has an impact on students and staff and parents and guardians," said district spokesperson Patrick Gannon.

School district officials said extra support is available for students and staff.

This latest tragedy has stirred memories of a similar crash on Foothill Road nearly five years ago that claimed the lives of three teens.

On Christmas night in 2019, twins Michael Angelo and Mark Anthony Urista, and their friend Javier Ramirez, died in a crash.

Investigators said in that incident the driver of a Honda sedan had lost control, hitting a utility pole and then a tree.

Two other occupants were severely injured.