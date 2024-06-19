Family mourns Oakland 16-year-old boy whose body dumped on side of road

Candles, photos, and balloons marked the spot Tuesday on Filbert Street near 9th Street in West Oakland where 16-year-old Nathan Chanthavong was found dead.

"I’m lost. I feel hopeless," Nathan’s mother, Vicky Chanthavong, told KTVU.

Police say her son was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. on June 10. Chanthavong was one of three teens killed in Oakland that same day in separate shootings, according to police.

His body was dumped on the side of the road.

"I feel so empty," Vicky said. "Very upset."

On the night of the shooting, Nathan was staying at his aunt Eleannor Chanthavong’s house, about four miles across town from where his body would be found.

Sometime after midnight, his aunt says he snuck out of the house.

"And then, I woke up," Eleannor recalled. "He wasn’t there."

Nathan had just completed his sophomore year at Skyline High School, and is remembered for his sense of humor.

"He was a happy kid," Eleannor said as she clung to a photo of her nephew.

Nathan leaves behind a younger brother and sister, along with a cousin who looked up to him, and considered him a best friend.

"It took a toll on me, a piece of me, actually," Nathan’s cousin, Berlin Meng said.

The family is calling on Nathan’s killer to turn themselves in.

"Come forward. We need justice," Eleannor said.

"His life shouldn’t have ended that way," Nathan’s aunt Linda Chanthavong said. "I’m not going to stop until I get that justice for him."

Nathan’s grieving mother now wears a button with his image to keep his memory alive.

"We just want to have him with us everywhere we go."

The family practices Buddhism and is turning to their faith to get them through their pain.

"I want to give him one last hug and tell him I love him," Vicky said.

She now holds photos of her son close to her heart, including one with his hands together praying.

The funeral will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Chimes Chapel in Oakland.

The family set up a Go Fund Me account to help cover the cost.

A spokesperson for the Oakland Police Department said there were no new details from the investigation that could be released on Tuesday.

Police are asking any with information on the shooting to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the Tip Line at (510) 238-7950.