Family of motorcyclist killed in San Francisco has message for motorists

The wife and parents of the motorcyclist killed on his way to work in San Francisco shared their story in hopes of saving lives. They warned motorists to be extra cautious.

They said they don't want other families to experience the pain they're coping with right now.

"Just not having my partner my best friend, the one I make decisions with. The one to help me with them (the couple's children). Who's going to go to the doctor with me? said Brittany Rawson.

She is mourning the sudden loss of her husband Andrew, the father of their children, in a traffic accident.

"Knowing that they don't get to grow with their dad. He doesn't see them grow," said Rawson.

Photo of motorcyclist, Andrew Rawson, killed Dec. 7 in SF.





On December 7, shortly before 9:30 a.m., family members said Andrew was riding his motorcycle from his home in Palo Alto to work in San Francisco.

Relatives said the driver of a vehicle crashed into Andrew at the intersection of Cesar Chavez and South Van Ness. He died at the scene.

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation. No drugs or alcohol were involved.

The family said they don't blame the driver who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

"It's an unfortunate accident but look out for motorcycles," said Andrew's father Scott Rawson. "Open your eyes. Put down your phones. Pay attention."

The motorcyle enthusiast worked as a sales manager for Harley Davidson.

His parents said Rawson's life revolved around motorcycles, but his family was his priority and passion.



His four children range in age from one to seven. His oldest child Hagen wanted to speak about his father. The seven-year-old said his father loved riding bikes.

The family plans to work with lawmakers to make safety improvements at that intersection and elsewhere in the city.

"We're going to fight and change things for him," said wife Brittany Rawson,"I want everybody to be safe and cautious."

"From a mother's point of view, please look in your rearview mirror. Please take that extra time for the bicycles, for the motorcycles," said Andrew's mother Amy Launiuvao.

The family has a gofundme to help raise money for funeral expenses. They are planning a last ride in memory of Rawson to be held in March. They said everyone in the motorcycle community is invited.

