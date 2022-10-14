Fans fill 'the tank' for Sharks home opener

Hockey is back in the Bay Area. Fans arrived early for the San Jose Sharks home opener at the SAP Center on Friday to enjoy live music, food, and games.

"Been waiting for the home opener for a long time, since the end of last season," said Sharks fan Corey Zandt of San Jose.

The Sharks took on the Carolina Hurricanes in a nail biter before giving up a goal in the final minutes and losing 2 to 1. At the start of the game, a deafening crowd welcomed their Sharks back to the ice.

"I’m excited. It’s been a long time, especially with COVID," said one fan.

Fans donned their lucky hats and jerseys. One fan said he spent three hours painting his face to look like a shark, part of his annual home opener ritual.

"First I start off with the teeth, and then I do the black part, the teal part, then the eyes," said Herbert Hinojosa of San Jose.

The Sharks will be back in action Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Chicago Blackhawks at the SAP Center.