Fatal crash in Moraga knocks out power for thousands

A fatal crash shut down a busy intersection in Orinda Saturday.

Police said Moraga Way at Glorietta Boulevard was closed due to the accident, shortly before noon. They alerted the public to use alternate routes.

Details of the collision have not been given, but the crash reportedly knocked out power for thousands in the area.

No information was available as to when the intersection might reopen.

