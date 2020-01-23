Fatal crash in San Mateo follows attempted home-invasion robbery

A person died in a crash and two others were hospitalized early Thursday morning in one of two cars that may be connected to an attempted home invasion in San Mateo, police said.

Lt. Todd Mefford told reporters that teams are currently investigating to see "if there is a link" between the 4 a.m. fatal collission on the Peninsula Avenue off-ramp from northbound U.S. Highway 101 and an attempted home invasion robbery in the 1600 block of Roberta Avenue.

Police were called out to the reports of the home invasion robbery, he said, where officers saw "some vehicles leaving and they tried to catch up with them."

The home on Roberta Avenue in San Mateo where there was an attempted home invasion. A Ferrari was parked inside the garage. Jan. 23, 2020

Shortly after, Mefford said the California Highway Patrol notified San Mateo police about the fatal collision, where one person died and two people were taken to the hospital.

Mefford said detectives are now trying to determine if the two scenes are related.

As for chasing after the home invasion suspects, Mefford would not confirm whether his officers were involved in a pursuit.

"I don't think we were in a quote-unquote pursuit," he said. "That's what we're trying to pursue."

As for the victims in the attempted home invasion - Mefford said everyone was fine.

One person died and two were hospitalized following a crash that may be connected to an attempted San Mateo home invasion, police said. Jan. 23,2020

Police investigate a fatal car crash in San Mateo that may be connected to a home invasion robbery. Jan. 23, 2020