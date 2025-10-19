Fatal crash involving motorcycle blocks lanes of I-80 in Emeryville

article

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle closed several lanes of the I-80 freeway in Emeryville on Sunday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol officers were first called to the eastbound side of the freeway, just west of Powell Street, about 2:40 p.m. on reports of the crash involving the motorcycle, according to a department statement.

The CHP later told KTVU that the crash involved a Honda VT motorcycle, Toyota Prius, Tesla model S, and a Subaru Crosstrek.

CHP incident logs indicated the crash resulted in a fatality, and the department later confirmed to KTVU that the rider of the motorcycle died in the collision. All the other motorists remained on scene and cooperated with authorities as they investigated the collision.

Bystander video from the scene showed the motorcycle down and heavily damaged in one of the lanes of the freeway.

The first, second and third lanes of the eastbound side of the I-80 freeway west of Powell Street were closed for nearly two hours as authorities investigated and cleared the crash. The I-80 was completely reopened to traffic about 4:20 p.m., according to the CHP.

Drugs and alcohol were not suspected to be factors in the crash.