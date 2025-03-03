Driver loses control in fatal solo-vehicle crash on northbound 101 in San Jose

A deadly solo-vehicle crash shut down three lanes of northbound 101 in San Jose on Monday evening. This is just south of Tully Road.

The California Highway Patrol issued a traffic alert at around 5:08 p.m. CHP said at around 7:45 p.m. that all lanes reopened.

A Highway Patrol spokesperson said the unidentified male driver, who for unknown reasons lost control of his vehicle, was 50 years old.

SkyFOX flew over the scene where the vehicle that went off the roadway and a massive backup on the highway could be seen.

The CHP had advised drivers to use alternate routes. The crash is under investigation.

This latest crash comes on the same day San Jose police announced three traffic deaths, one of which happened over the weekend and two that happened last month. One of those crashes involved a pedestrian; the other two involved drivers.

A fatal crash on U.S. 101 in San Jose. March 3, 2025.

