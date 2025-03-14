Expand / Collapse search

Fatal Highway 24 crash in Orinda closes all eastbound lanes

Published  March 14, 2025 9:12am PDT
Orinda
First responders pictured at the scene of a fatal crash on eastbound Highway 24 near Orinda.

The Brief

    • The crash occurred on eastbound Highway 24 near the Stephens Drive off-ramp.
    • All lanes on that side of the highway are blocked.
    • The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

ORINDA, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 24 in Orinda, the agency confirmed.

Eastbound Highway 24

The crash occurred around 8:27 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway near the Saint Stephens Drive off-ramp. 

What we know:

As of 8:56 a.m., all lanes on that side of the highway are blocked with no estimated time for reopening, the CHP said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet determined what caused the fatal crash.

