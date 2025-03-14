Fatal Highway 24 crash in Orinda closes all eastbound lanes
article
ORINDA, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 24 in Orinda, the agency confirmed.
Eastbound Highway 24
The crash occurred around 8:27 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway near the Saint Stephens Drive off-ramp.
What we know:
As of 8:56 a.m., all lanes on that side of the highway are blocked with no estimated time for reopening, the CHP said.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet determined what caused the fatal crash.
The Source: The California Highway Patrol