Fatal Highway 24 crash in Orinda closes all eastbound lanes

The Brief The crash occurred on eastbound Highway 24 near the Stephens Drive off-ramp. All lanes on that side of the highway are blocked. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.



The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 24 in Orinda, the agency confirmed.

Eastbound Highway 24

The crash occurred around 8:27 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway near the Saint Stephens Drive off-ramp.

What we know:

As of 8:56 a.m., all lanes on that side of the highway are blocked with no estimated time for reopening, the CHP said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet determined what caused the fatal crash.