Fatal shooting investigation in Lafayette closes roadway

Police activity in unincorporated Lafayette shut a portion of Taylor Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon. An unidentified victim was covered in tarp following a shooting.

Police said that it was not an active situation and that there was no threat to the public, but other information was not immediately released.

Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said Muir Station deputy sheriffs were dispatched to Taylor Blvd. and Gloria Terrace on reports of a shooting at 1:06 p.m. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said they were called to the same area about six minutes later on a call for a person with a possible gun shot wound. The fire department said they were looking for a patient in a black Mercedes.

Sheriff's officials said when deputies arrived, they saw bystanders providing lifesaving measures to a person on the ground near a vehicle. The person who appeared to have been shot was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim is not being identified at this time.

The fire department turned the case over to the coroner by 1:19 p.m. Pleasant Hill police sent an advisory out to the public at 1:41 p.m.

Lafayette Police Department and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department remained at the scene to investigate. The victim will undergo an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

Homicide detectives from the sheriff's office are on the case.

Sheriff's officials said as of 7:00 p.m. the suspect was outstanding. They did not provide any suspect information.

A witness told KTVU he saw the moments leading up to the shooting. He said he saw two vehicles speeding down a residential side street, side by side. One driver made a hard right to cut the other car off. Both drivers started arguing and that's when the witness said he heard gunshots.

SkyFOX flew above the area and appeared to see a body covered by a tarp in the street.

The section of Taylor Boulevard between Withers Avenue and Grayson Road will be closed until further notice, police said.

The public should avoid the area, police said.

