Fatal shooting near Oakland elementary school

An Oakland man is dead following a shooting Thursday evening near a school in East Oakland, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. in the 2800 block of Abbey Street near Allendale Elementary School in the city's Allendale neighborhood.

Officers responded and located the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers and paramedics treated the man for his wounds, but he died at the scene.

The Oakland Police Department did not say whether an arrest has been made in the case. The man's name was not immediately available Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.