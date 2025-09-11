Father of 19-year-old killed in Oakland warns young people to stay off streets

A violent weekend in Oakland left two people dead in separate shootings.

The family of one victim has identified him as 19-year-old Israel Miller Junior, who was kind, loving, affectionate and also troubled.

His father, Israel Miller Senior, wanted to share his son's story in hopes of helping other families.

"At the same time, he was fighting with wanting to do better, to also get his life on track. That was why he had moved in with me," said Miller.

Dad said Israel was out with a friend early Saturday morning.

He learned from the friend and police that his son had gotten into an argument with a group of acquaintances when shots were fired.

One struck the teen in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Ultimately, it was a mistake. He shouldn't have been out on the street at that time of night," said Miller.

According to dad, Israel lived primarily with his mother in Oakland, but moved in with Miller at his home in Antioch about a year ago.

He was teaching Israel how to drive and that he was scheduled to take the driver's test in October.

Miller said his son was fascinated by guns and making fast money.

"I believe I did everything I could to influence him and keep him out of the streets," he said. "But ultimately, it's going to be their decision."

The teen was one of two people shot and killed shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday just a block apart in downtown Oakland. The other was John "Mica" Esquibell, 28, who was gunned down about the same time on San Pablo Avenue while getting food.



Miller hoped his son's story would serve as a warning to other young people: "Ultimately, you either end up in jail or deceased like my son."

Miller said he wants justice for his son, that those responsible should be put behind bars.

Dad said he's saddened to know what type of human being Israel was and what he could have been.



Miller advises other parents to be very involved with their children's lives, ask questions all the time, and know their friends.

Israel would have turned 20 years old in October. He leaves behind a 3-year-old son.

His family has started an online fundraiser to help pay for Israel's funeral expenses.



