Father returning from work struck, killed by suspected DUI driver

The family of a motorcyclist killed by a suspected DUI driver spoke about their loss, sharing their devastation and warning against driving impaired.

The victim, 30-year-old Marcos Amaral, worked two jobs to help raise his 4-year-old son.

The family wants the suspected DUI driver to be held accountable.

"He still video chatted me every day or nearly every day, and that's going to be real hard to get used to," said his mother, Michelle Amaral.

"You just think you have so much time. I feel like I never thought this would happen," said Emily Armstrong, the mother of Marcos's son.

On Aug. 10, just a few minutes after midnight, the family said Amaral was riding his motorcycle.

He had just gotten off work as a bartender at the Benihana restaurant in Concord.

He was on Highway 24 near Orinda, east of St. Stephens Exit, heading towards San Francisco where he lived.

The driver of a black BMW SUV crashed into Amaral, according to the California Highway Patrol. Amaral died at the scene, but the driver was uninjured.

CHP said the BMW driver was under the influence and he was arrested.

"He's ruined his life. He's ruined our lives, multiple lives," said Michelle Amaral.

Michelle Amaral said she was able to retrieve her son's gloves from the scene of the crash.

"I didn't even get to see him to say goodbye because he was on the freeway and five other cars hit him," she said.

The family said there is no reason for anyone to drive under the influence.

"I have my moments of sadness, but mostly, I feel angry," said Armstrong.

Family members said Amaral was focused on raising his son.

He also worked as a trainer at a rehab center.

His goal was to become a physical therapist.

"Anything we ever needed, Marcos was always there," said Armstrong. "Honestly, I wish I was at the point of forgiveness, but I'm not. It's so senseless."

The family plans to hold a memorial service for Marcos on Wednesday.

CHP said the crash is still under investigation.

They're asking for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

The family started an online fundraiser to help with expenses.

