PG&E cancels power shutoffs for Bay Area counties

Pacific Gas & Electric customers in the Bay Area were spared from the latest power shutoff that impacted other parts of Northern California.

The planned outages began on Wednesday and lasted through Thursday morning. But a change in weather conditions allowed the utility company to reduce the scope of the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) from 15 counties to nine.

PG&E notified approximately 4,331 customers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Santa Clara, and Sonoma counties that they could lose power with severe winds forecast to ramp up Wednesday night into Friday. However, the severe weather event no longer posed a significant threat to those areas, so PG&E kept customers in those counties energized.

The power shutoff has impacted 37,000 customers across Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Humboldt, Plumas, Shasta, Tehama, Trinity, and Yolo counties.