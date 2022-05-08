Fawn rescued after falling into Orinda swimming pool, returns back to mom
article
ORINDA, Calif. - A fawn was rescued after it fell into an Orinda resident's swimming pool on Sunday.
Video shows the deer struggling to swim and trying to get out of the pool. A neighbor dove and was able to grab hold of the baby, then released it back into the wild.
Neighbors said the fawn immediately ran back to its mom, and the pair went on their way.
