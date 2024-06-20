FBI raids home tied to Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao

FBI agents raided a home tied to Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao on Thursday morning, although it was not immediately what they were looking for.

The FBI would not directly confirm what they were investigating on Maiden Lane. Thao listed the Maiden Lane address on her public campaign election forms.

"The FBI is conducting court authorized law enforcement activity on Maiden Lane. We are unable to provide additional information at this time," the department said.

Agents were seen coming in and out of the home with their badges and wearing gloves. They were tight-lipped about their investigation. Dark-colored SUVs were also posted outside the home.

At least one neighbor said that they saw the mayor at the address on Wednesday.

Thao has been criticized for mismanaging the city, but she has never faced any criminal allegations. She will likely face a recall election in November.

The mayor's administration has not yet responded to KTVU's request for comment.

Councilmember Carroll Fife, who has been an ally of Thao, said she does not know the details around the FBI investigation. She said she's focused on Wednesday's Juneteenth shooting at Lake Merritt.

"I’m still reeling from the incident at the Lake and working with the administration to strengthen community safety there," said Fife.