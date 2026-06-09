FBI raids Contra Costa County tax assessor's office

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The Brief FBI agents served three search warrants in Contra Costa County on Tuesday morning, including at the tax assessor's office, according to the agency and video at the scene. The other addresses belong to the tax assessor and assistant tax assessor. The FBI did not say what they're looking for.



FBI agents served three search warrants in Contra Costa County on Tuesday morning, including at the tax assessor's office, according to the agency and video at the scene.

Search warrants at tax assessor's office

What we know:

Spokeswoman Cameron Polan said the warrants were served at an office at 2530 Arnold Drive in Martinez, a residence on Temple Drive in Pacheco, and a residence on West Arlington Street in Martinez.

The office is the address of the tax assessor. Video showed several agents being let inside the glass doors of the office and walking behind a counter full of files.

The East Bay Times first reported that the other addresses belong to the homes of longtime Assessor Gus Kramer on West Arlington Street in Martinez, and Assistant county Assessor Vince Robb on Temple Drive in Pacheco.

Speaking to reporters outside his office on Tuesday, Kramer said: "Apparently, low people in high places are attempting to weaponize the FBI to intimidate the assessment's office regarding some properties’ values, on some very large properties. It’s really too bad."

Kramer acknowledged that the FBI were at his home as well.

"I say, I used to work for the sheriff’s office. I understand what they’re doing, but all they had to do was come into the office and ask for it politely. We would have given them everything they wanted."

Kramer was then seen in the hallway of the assessor's office, helping customers and speaking with a family to help them sort out their questions.

What we don't know:

The FBI did not say what they were looking for.

And Kramer did not specifically address what the agents might have been seeking.

However, the East Bay Times obtained a copy of the search warrant, which cited allegations of wire fraud and "other offenses."

It was signed on June 4 by U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Illman.

A tax assessor is responsible for determining the fair market value of property for tax purposes.

Past allegations

The East Bay Times reported that Kramer has been targeted by law enforcement or faced serious allegations of wrongdoing before but has never been charged with a crime or removed from office.

For example, in 2019, a grand jury accused Kramer of "willful or corrupt misconduct in office," stemming from the alleged hostile work environment he created from 2013 to 2019.

In one example, the grand jury accused Kramer of telling a female employee a story of gifting his niece a vibrator as a Christmas present, and he was amused when he said the niece opened the present in front of her family. On other occasions, he spoke to this employee and said she reminded him of his niece very much.

Kramer was also accused in this accusation of making derogatory remarks about members of the Hispanic community, saying after the state Democratic convention that "white males would never vote for a f****** Mexican."

Back then, Kramer responded on his personal website saying he was the victim of "political persecution."

He was represented by well-known attorney Michael Rains, who denied all the allegations. The case ultimately resulted in a mistrial.

Outgoing Contra Costa County tax assessor Gus Kramer. June 9, 2026

Kramer grew up in Bay Point and graduated from the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science and the University of San Francisco, according to his biography on the county website.

He was elected Martinez City Clerk in 1986 and joined the Contra Costa County Sheriff Coroner’s Office in 1974. He later served in the Probation Department and the Public Works Department.

In March, Kramer announced he wouldn't run for a ninth term after 32 years in office. He is expected to retire in December.

Robb has worked his way up the Assessor’s Office over the past 20 years, from junior appraiser in 2005 to being named assistant county assessor in September 2023.

When Kramer announced he was retiring, he endorsed Robb in the same news release.

His campaign website states that he is committed to "fairly and accurately assessing the value of every property in Contra Costa County."

Robb got 68% of the vote in the June 2 election.

FBI agents raid the Contra Costa County tax assessor's office in Martinez. June 9, 2026