FBI searching for stolen armored military vehicle in Southern California

Published 
Military
Associated Press
article

LOS ANGELES - The FBI announced a search Saturday for an armored military Humvee that was stolen from a National Guard facility in a Los Angeles suburb.

The Humvee, which the FBI said is worth about $120,000, was stolen Friday morning from the National Guard Armory in Bell, the agency said in a news release.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the vehicle.

The FBI described the green camouflage vehicle as having four doors. The bumper number is 40BSBHQ6; the administrative number is WV57TO-HQ06/M1165A1; and the registration number is NZ311R. The battalion number, 40TH BSB, can also be seen on the vehicle, the FBI said.

The agency asks anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the vehicle or the person or group responsible for the theft to call the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office at (310) 477-6565.

The FBI says a theft from a military facility carries a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.