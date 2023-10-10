Feds, local investigators working on SF Chinese consulate investigation

Local and federal officials are working to unravel the events that led up to a man crashing a car into the San Francisco Chinese consulate.

The suspect was shot and killed by police.

Investigators have revealed few details about the suspect behind the wheel or any possible motivation for the crash.

The door for visa applications at the Chinese consulate on Geary Boulevard was closed Tuesday with a sign posted out front advising those seeking visas to follow up for a timeline on when the building will reopen.

The move follows a dramatic scene Monday afternoon shortly after 3 p.m. when a man in a blue Honda drove through the door and into the lobby of the visa office.

Video from inside the building shows security officers are talking to the man moments after the crash. San Francisco police officers showed up shortly after the crash.

Witnesses said the man was armed with knives, and at one point he was brandishing a cross bow.

San Francisco police officers opened fire on the man, who died at a local hospital.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said local and federal officials are working together to determine a motive for the incident.

"We know that we're working with the Chinese Consulate, the state department and our local authorities to investigate exactly what happened, and when we're able to share information with the public we will do so at that time," said Breed.

The mayor stressed that security will be a priority at the upcoming Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit set for November.

"We have Secret Service, Homeland Security, State and local authorities who are all working together and prepared to deal with what could, of course, be a challenging time in the city, but we're paying close attention to all of it," said Breed.

The incident reached as far as the White House.

A national security spokesperson said, "We condemn this incident and all violence perpetrated against foreign diplomatic staff working in the United States."

The White House says federal officials have been working closely with Chinese foreign ministry officials as the investigation unfolds.