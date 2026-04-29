FIFA opens new pitch at Oakland middle school

The Brief FIFA and US Soccer joined multiple nonprofit organizations to install a new soccer pitch at Montera Middle School. During a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, the students were able to play their first scrimmage on the new turf. The new field will be used to make soccer more accessible to OUSD students ahead of the FIFA World Cup.



Students at Montera Middle School in Oakland are getting a new soccer field, thanks to a partnership between Oakland Unified School District, FIFA, and U.S. Soccer’s philanthropy organization, Soccer Forward.

The school is an apt choice, as the girls soccer team has won three championships, and are well-poised to christen their new home field with a fourth.

Oakland is one of two cities chosen for FIFA Arena

A ribbon cutting on the new pitch — one of two fields FIFA is building in the entire country — took place Wednesday with community leaders and nonprofits involved in the project.

Principal Latoya Williams said students played their first scrimmage on the new pitch shortly after the ceremony, after waiting months for the construction to be completed.

"The kids would run by and go, ‘Are they done yet? When is it going to be done? When are we getting on the field? We want to know when we can play,’ so there’s been lots of excitement," Williams said.

Nora Dooley, the Director of Impact Programs for the Soccer Forward Foundation, said it’s just a small piece of a much larger puzzle of how the organizaoin hopes to support Oakland.

Dooley said FIFA approached US Soccer as part of its plan to provide 1000 pitches around the world. The organizations aim to build more fields by partnering with nonprofit organizations already investing in expanding the sport for kids.

Cody Pillon is the Founder of Oakland United and Executive Director of Oakland Genesis, two such nonprofit organizations dedicated to expanding access to soccer and academic success. Pillon was one of many voices advocating for US Soccer to choose Oakland as the home for a new field.

"I think they chose Oakland because they know how passionate the community is about the game, but that same community often lacks the places and the programs to play it in," Pillon said.

New turf means better play, students say

The girls’ team at Montera recently took home the Oakland Athletic League soccer championship trophy, defending their 2024 and 2025 titles.

Charlie Gordon and Olympia Savio, both 8th graders on the team, said the old field just wasn’t cutting it because it was made for other sports. Compounding the problem, wet weather often left the field unusable — a headache they can avoid now they have a new facility to call home.

"We won’t have to cancel practices because we won’t have to deal with the mud and rain," Gordon said.

Danielle Slaton, co-founder of Bay FC, brought her medals from both the 2000 Olympics and 2003 World Cup to Wednesday's ribbon cutting, to inspire the kids in attendance.

"I want you to see them and dream that these can be yours one day if you work really hard," Slaton said to the crowd.

Slaton even put the medals around Savio and Gordon’s necks, in a show of encouragement.

Savio said the investment in their school made her feel like she could pursue her goal to keep playing soccer.

"It feels a lot more possible, and I’m excited to see what the future holds," she said.

A spokesperson from US Soccer said there’s more to come after a generous donation funded four years’ worth of projects for Oakland Genesis and Oakland United.