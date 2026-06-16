Tahoe friends travel to 5th consecutive World Cup in custom bus

The Brief A group of friends from North Lake Tahoe known as the "Home Team String Band" is traveling to their fifth consecutive World Cup together. The group transformed a school bus into a customized mobile home and tailgating machine complete with seven bunks, a kitchen, and a bathroom. The band is traveling to major match locations, including Levi's Stadium and Lumen Field in Seattle, to cheer on Team USA and connect with international fans through music.



A dedicated group of friends from Lake Tahoe is taking their love for soccer and music on the road, embarking on their fifth consecutive World Cup journey together.

The backstory:

Known as the "Home Team String Band," the group has been attending World Cup matches as a collective since 2010. Their travels have previously taken them to South Africa, Brazil, Russia, and Qatar, with the friends playing music and gathering memories across the globe.

Each member of the crew goes by a unique, earned nickname. While some members have known each other for 20 years, others are new to the traveling tradition.

"The nicknames are earned along the way," said Paul, known within the group as the "Godfather."

Featured article

School bus turned into World Cup tour bus

For this year's tournament, the group decided to create something special for the matches being played closer to home. They purchased a standard school bus and spent months dedicating their own labor and money to transform it into a fully functional tour bus and tailgating machine.

"We have a little kitchen back there, bunk room in the back with seven bunks, a little bathroom," said member Rylan, who goes by the nickname "Hylando."

Music meets matches

Why They Do It:

The band recently stopped by Ocean Beach, where they played guitars, banjos, shakers, drums, and harmonicas. The group uses music to bridge cultural divides outside the stadiums.

"To get the whole world to lighten up a bit, cause this is supposed to be a celebration," said Ryan, nicknamed "White Cheetah." "The World Cup is the one true time that the world comes together."

For the founding members, the tournament represents a lifetime of core memories. Paul recalled taking his daughter to Los Angeles last week to witness Team USA's historic victory against Paraguay as the most incredible match of his life.

"The USA crowd was really into it, it was a sold-out stadium and people were chanting and drumming," Paul said.

What's next:

As they continue their journey, the band extended an open invitation to any soccer fans who cross paths with their custom bus.

"Come play some music with us," Paul said.

The Home Team String Band plans to bring their mobile home to Levi's Stadium on Tuesday night before heading to Seattle for Team USA's upcoming match at Lumen Field.