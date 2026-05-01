Final FCI Dublin officer sentenced in biggest sex abuse scandal at U.S. prison

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The Brief A federal judge sentenced Jeffrey Wilson, the 10th and final officer from FCI Dublin, closing the book on the most sweeping sexual abuse scandal ever recorded at a U.S. federal prison. There is no indication that federal prosecutors plan to charge any more officers with these types of sex crimes, now that the prison has been closed for nearly two years. The Bureau of Prisons announced it was shutting the prison down in April 2024 because the director at the time said she couldn't turn around the sexualized culture there.



A federal judge on Friday sentenced the final FCI Dublin correctional officer for having sexual encounters with an incarcerated woman, closing the book on the most sweeping sex abuse scandal ever recorded at a U.S. federal prison.

10th officer at FCI Dublin

Former FCI Dublin medical technician Jeffrey Wilson walks into the Oakland federal courthouse on March 11 ahead of his sentencing in a sex abuse case. That sentencing was delayed until May 1, 2026

U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said Jeffrey Wilson, 32, of Eureka, Calif., a former prison medic at FCI Dublin, should spend 4.3 years in prison for what he had already pleaded guilty to: Six counts of sexual abuse of a ward – in this case, an incarcerated woman identified as C.S., which include five acts of oral sex in 2021 and 2022.

"Many of these women were emotionally damaged," Gonzalez Rogers said. "And yet men like you take advantage of that. I find that offensive and illegal."

Wilson wasn't the most notorious officer convicted of these crimes; that would be former Warden Ray Garcia, who was sentenced in 2023 to nearly six years in prison for abusing three incarcerated women.

But Wilson's case is significant because he is the 10th and final former FCI Dublin correctional officer charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office with a sex crime against an incarcerated woman at the shuttered prison – that's the most officers charged with these types of crimes of any federal prison in the United States.

Wilson is the ninth correctional officer who has been sentenced for sex crimes while working at FCI Dublin. Only one officer of the 10 charged – Darrell Wayne Smith, aka "Dirty Dick"– has not been found guilty. Smith's case was ultimately dismissed after two hung juries ended in mistrials.

There is no indication that federal prosecutors plan to charge any more officers with these types of sex crimes, now that the prison has been closed for nearly two years.

Wilson's attorney, Tamara Crepet, asked the judge to sentence Wilson to 2.5 years, while the U.S. Attorney's Office asked for 4.7 years. Regardless, Wilson also now has to register as a sex offender.

During the hearing on Friday, Asst. U.S. Attorney Andrew Paulson called what Wilson did by "grooming" C.S., a patient seeking seizure medication under his care at the prison, "heinous" and "reprehensible," using his position to engage in digital and oral sex over six months.

For the most part, Wilson stood quietly next to his attorney, wearing a button-down and black pants. No one came to the courtroom to accompany him.

But he did speak publicly for the first time, addressing the court.

"I apologize," he said in a barely audible tone. "I apologize to C.S. for what I did, even though that relationship was mutual, there is no such thing as that" in prison.

Wilson said that he had "marital issues" at the time and he "wasn't coping very well."

He acknowledged that he made a "terrible decision" and he'll have to "atone" for what he did "every single day."

FBI agents leave FCI Dublin after conducting some sort of investigation. March 11, 2024

Lonely childhood, alcoholism

Ahead of the sentencing, Wilson's wife – who didn't attend the hearing – asked the judge for leniency, citing his lonely childhood, the horrors he saw as an EMT and his alcoholism. She wrote that her husband has since joined Alcoholics Anonymous and has been engaged in "meaningful personal change."

He's also been working on repairing trust in their relationship, she wrote, adding that she has several health issues that her husband goes "above and beyond" to take care of. Their 13-year-old son also has a series of issues, including autism, and Wilson helps take him to his therapy appointments since she can't drive, she told the court.

Crepet acknowledged that while Wilson was a medical technician for the BOP, he was drinking heavily and struggling in his personal relationships. "These factors contributed to the poor decision-making that led to his illegal relationship with C.S.," Crepet wrote.

Aside from Wilson's wife, his wife's grandparents and in-laws wrote to the judge on his behalf, too, all stating how helpful he is to her and their family.

Court records show that Wilson and his wife filed for bankruptcy in Santa Rosa in December 2025, and the case was closed this month.

Lipstick, nude selfies

Prosecutors painted a different picture of Wilson.

They highlighted when, two months into his job as a medical technician, he started interacting with C.S. after she began taking seizure medication.

He started flirting with her, exchanging notes, and the two began talking about their personal lives, court documents state.

He'd wink at her, ask if he could watch her video visits with her family, and he convinced her to transfer to the camp section of the prison – where there would be less oversight and where they would "have a lot more fun."

Prosecutors said Wilson also gave C.S. a phone, and texted and called her. She used the phone to take naked selfies and send them to him, according to court documents. He also gave her a vape, lipstick and a pre-paid credit card from Safeway.

Prosecutors wrote that C.S. ended up giving Wilson oral sex in a medical room at least five times. Sometimes her friends stood as lookouts.

Case reflects BOP ‘impunity:’ prosecutors

This case is more than just about Wilson, prosecutors wrote.

It's also about FCI Dublin – and its overseer, the Bureau of Prisons – which, they said, have abused their power for far too long.

"For too long, BOP guards at FCI Dublin acted with impunity, exploiting their power to sexually abuse dozens of inmates over whom they had control," Paulson and Asst. US. Attorney Althea Sargent wrotein their sentencing memorandum. "Federal courts just like this one sent these women to FCI Dublin to pay their debts to society. The guards who had control of these women took an oath to protect and rehabilitate them. But Wilson and others like him betrayed that oath."

History of FCI Dublin

The Bureau of Prisons ended up announcing it was shutting the prison down in April 2024 because the director at the time said she couldn't turn around the sexualized culture there.

Wilson was charged in June 2025 and pleaded guilty two months later.

The prison has sat vacant for about a year and a half, and while there has been talk and innuendo about the facility possibly being turned into an ICE detention center, to date, there has been no official movement by the Trump administration to actually move forward on that plan.

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security told KTVU the agency has no plans to turn the property into a detention center.

About 400 women have sued

Separately, 294 women have either filed lawsuits or plan to in a second round of civil complaints against the BOP, which is currently working its way through the legal process, also to be presided over by Gonzalez Rogers.

There are so many women in this case that they are being divided up into five categories, including women who were allegedly sexually assaulted before 2018, those who were assaulted when Warden Ray Garcia was in charge, and then those who made the claims in the post-Garcia era. Garcia was convicted of sexual abuse by a jury and sentenced to nearly six years in prison in 2023.

This "Round 2" of civil complaints is in addition to the 103 women who won an unprecedented $116 million from the BOP in December 2025 for sex crime allegations against FCI Dublin correction officers.