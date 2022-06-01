Fire at San Francisco Tenderloin affordable housing apartments displaces 40 residents

A fire broke out at an affordable housing apartment building in downtown San Francisco Wednesday morning, fire crews said.

The fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. on the second flood of the Dahlia Hotel, an SRO residency, located at 74 Turk Street, near Taylor and Market Streets, fire officials said.

Flames later spread to the walls, ceiling and upper floors before it was contained. One person was taken to the hospital for a medical condition not related to the fire, authorities said. There were no other injuries.

The fire department initially said 25 tenants were displaced. But District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston, whose district now includes the Tenderloin, said later in the afternoon that as many as 40 people were displaced by the fire.

The American Red Cross was on hand to assist those who were displaced. The fire is under investigation.