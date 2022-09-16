Large fire erupts next to I-580 in Oakland

Officials said a 4-alarm vegetation fire erupted near westbound I-580 in Oakland.

The fire broke out about 2 p.m. near Quigley Street and 35th Avenue, which is near a Chevron station and a Farmer Joe's.

At least two homes burned in the surrounding Allendale neighborhood, but multiple other structures were threatened, according to fire officials.

At approximately 3:10 p.m. officials reported they had gained control of the fire. They said their focus is now on structures burned in the fire.

The 3500 block of Quigley remains evacuated, authorities said.

An Oakland firefighter was taken by medics on a stretcher near the burning houses on Quigley between 35th Ave. and Loma Vista. No other injuries were immediately reported.

Power outages have been reported in the area. A KTVU staff member lives east of the location of the fire and reported no power in her home.

This is the same stretch that burned in 2020.

Area resident, Kimberley Coleman said people, including someone from the nearby gas station, started to help firefighters by using hoses from their homes. She said there used to be a homeless encampment nearby.