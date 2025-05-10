Firefighters rescue ducklings trapped in sewer in San Mateo

article

On the heels of Mother's Day, some ducklings trapped in a sewer were rescued by Peninsula fire officials this weekend, bringing peace to the mother duck.

The San Mateo County Fire Department rescued several ducks after they fell and got stuck in the sewer Saturday afternoon, police said.

The whole ordeal was caught on camera as it unfolded on South Claremont Street.

Police contacted the fire department, whose officials rescued the ducklings and reunited them with their mother, just "in time for Mother's Day."

Ducklings with the mother duck after being rescued from a sewer in San Mateo. Photo: San Mateo Police Department