Firefighters respond to Berkeley Hills blaze on Grizzly Peak Boulevard

Published  July 1, 2024 9:58pm PDT
Berkeley
Fire in the Berkeley Hills

Firefighters from Berkeley and Oakland are responding to a fire on Grizzly Peak Boulevard in the Berkeley Hills on Monday night.

BERKELEY, Calif. - Firefighters from Berkeley and Oakland are responding to a fire on Grizzly Peak Boulevard in the Berkeley Hills on Monday night. 

Photos of the fire were posted to social media at around 9:30 p.m.

There are reports that people were heard setting off fireworks in the area, but it's unclear if that's what started the fire. 

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the East Bay Hills and North Bay Mountains from 11 p.m. Monday to 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 2. 

Photo courtesy Wendell Laidley. 

We will keep you posted on this breaking news story as we learn the latest details. 

