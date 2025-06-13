Fireman, triathlete paralyzed after San Francisco's 'Escape From Alcatraz' triathlon

article

What was supposed to be another athletic feat and personal accomplishment quickly turned into a disaster at San Francisco's annual "Escape From Alcatraz" event when a firefighter from Chicago became paralyzed from an injury sustained during the triathlon.

Jose Perez, a father and Chicago fireman, first told SFGate that he was paralyzed after another competitor went into the water and landed right on top of him.

Perez said he, like several others, jumped into the Bay to begin the triathlon. A video shared by event organizers showed swimmers jumping into the Bay from a boat deck right after one another.

Perez, who told the outlet he was conscious the whole time, was face down in the water and couldn't move until another swimmer flipped him over so that he could breathe.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for Perez says he was hospitalized in the ICU because of his injuries. He has since been transferred to a hospital near Denver.

What they're saying:

The Chicago Fire Department Foundation also spoke about Perez's injury.

"Hearing about his injury during the triathlon hit [the foundation] hard. It’s difficult to see someone so dedicated to helping others facing such a tough battle. Jose has always been there for his community, and now he needs our support," the foundation said.

The firefighter also said he felt like the triathlon was one of "the least organized races" he has participated in and said his injury could've been avoided had race officials made proper preparations, SFGATE reported.

The other side:

In a statement to KTVU, event organizers confirmed a participant had a "medical emergency" during the event.

A spokesperson said their onsite medical team immediately responded and treated Perez.

Event officials said the triathlon used their yearly-evaluated safety protocols during this year's event which are in line with USA Triathlon's best practices, they claimed.

USA Triathlon is the national governing body for triathlons, duathlons, aquathlons, and more in the country.

"The safety of our participants is our priority. While thousands of triathletes have enjoyed a safe Escape experience over the past 40+ years, we always review our safety plans and water safety measures after each race and make any adjustments as needed, as we work to ensure the continued safety of this iconic race.

"The Escape team is ready to support the participant and his family during this difficult time and we wish him a full recovery," organizers said.

KTVU reached out to Perez for comment but did not hear back in time of publication.