First Fridays dispute sparks deadly shooting, revenge killing in East Oakland

The Brief A dispute at an Oakland First Fridays event allegedly led 19-year-old Davione Sharp to seek out and fatally shoot Derrick Hubbard on April 18. A retaliatory shooting occurred that same evening when associates of Hubbard pursued Sharp and Isaanae Morton, leading to Morton’s death while Sharp survived. Authorities have charged Sharp and Reginald Jackson with murder, and Michael Baxter as an accessory, though the original cause of the dispute remains unclear.



Two fatal shootings in East Oakland earlier this month that left a man and a woman dead stemmed from a dispute at a First Fridays event, authorities said.

Investigators believe the suspect, 19-year-old Davione Sharp, intentionally sought out the first victim, Derrick Hubbard, to kill him following an unknown conflict at the street festival.

The initial shooting

What we know:

On April 18, Hubbard was standing with friends in the 6400 block of Foothill Boulevard around 8:08 p.m. According to an Alameda County probable cause declaration, Sharp and 24-year-old Isaanae Morton walked up to the group.

Authorities said Sharp, who was armed, shot Hubbard several times before he and Morton fled toward 64th Avenue. Hubbard died from his injuries at the scene.

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Retaliatory violence

Dig deeper:

Police suspect Hubbard’s friends immediately sought revenge. Minutes after the initial gunfire, 42-year-old Michael Baxter allegedly drove a BMW sedan toward Sharp and Morton.

Surveillance video shows the front passenger, 32-year-old Reginald Jackson, getting out of the BMW and chasing Morton, authorities said. Jackson allegedly shot Morton multiple times before returning to the car. She died from her injuries a short time later.

Sharp also suffered multiple gunshot wounds but survived.

Investigation

What's next:

Prosecutors have charged Sharp and Jackson with murder. Baxter faces a charge of being an accessory after the fact.

While investigators confirmed the conflict between Sharp and Hubbard originated at First Friday, they have not disclosed what it was about.

Although the initial dispute between Sharp and Hubbard occurred at Oakland First Fridays, the double killing is not otherwise associated with the event.