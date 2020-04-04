First Santa Rita inmate tests positive for COVID-19

article

An inmate at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin has tested positive for COVID-19, the Alameda County Sheriff's announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

The inmate, whose name, age or gender were not released, is said to be in stable condition and is recovering in a negative pressure out patient medical unit. Jail staff are monitoring the inmate's conditon around the clock.

The jail, which has faced a long list of problems before the coronavirus pandemic began, announced last Thursday that a nurse working at the jail had tested positive.

Immediately prior to the positive test results, Sheriff's say the inmate was in a two-person cell within a pod.

Sheriff's developed and are using the "Wellpath Master Outbreak Control Plan," which has quarantined pods within the jail.

Inmates in the quarantined pods are being monitored by medical professionals.

Officers are playing videos to the inmates that enforce hygiene and social distancing. The jail is also handing out free soap bars and surgical masks to all inmates.

Advertisement

Alameda County Sheriff's say they've been able to release just under 600 inmates as a mitigation strategy during the coronavirus crisis.