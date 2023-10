Hundreds of United Airlines passengers on a flight from San Francisco to Tel Aviv endured a 13-hour "flight to nowhere" due to the attacks in Israel.

At 8:25 a.m. Saturday morning Pacific Time, United Flight 954 left from San Francisco International Airport to begin the 7,000-plus-mile journey to Tel Aviv.

According to The Independent, as the plane flew above Greenland, it turned around and came back to San Francisco.