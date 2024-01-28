Fmr. CA assembly candidate enters supervisor race, hopes to unseat Dean Preston

article

A new candidate has tossed his hat into the ring, joining the race for San Francisco's Board of Supervisors, with the hope of unseating Dean Preston.

The 2022 State Assembly Candidate Bilal Mahmood is a San Francisco native running for the city's District 5. Trained as a neuroscientist at Stanford, the Tenderloin resident said he's running because "[District 5] needs results, not excuses."

"For 4 years we have become accustomed to excuses and fingerpointing from Dean Preston on housing, victims [sic] rights, and our economy," Mahmood said in his announcement. "He promised us housing, and instead gave us a parking lot. He promised us safety and jobs, and instead oversaw a record increase in opioid deaths and homelessness. It’s time for new leadership."

Mahmood has the support of State Sen. Scott Wiener and SF Democratic Party Chair Honey Mahogany.

"It’s clear that we need more pragmatic leaders on the Board of Supervisors who will bring our city together and move it in the right direction," Wiener said. "Bilal is that type of leader…I’m proud to support Bilal Mahmood for Supervisor."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 15:Bilal Mahmood checks results with supporters during an election watch party for Bilal Mahmood at Red's Place in San Francisco, Calif., on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Mahmood is running for the 17th district assembly seat left open when David Chiu became the SF city attorney. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

"Bilal is a thoughtful leader who is well-versed in the issues - he cares deeply about urbanism, housing, public safety, and the environment…For all of these reasons and more, I’m proud to endorse him in his race for Supervisor," said Mahogany.

Mahmood is a child of immigrants and worked as a policy analyst for the Obama Administration in the Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship when the financial crisis hit. During the pandemic, Mahmood created "a foundation to help immigrant working families get a guaranteed income, and Asian Americans to feel safer with bystander training."

Mahmood's campaign says he has experience in building coalitions, working alongside Wiener on housing, Assemblyman Matt Haney on climate legislation, and working with Mahogany on policies for safer streets.

He outlined his goals for housing, public safety and health, and the economy in a press release.

"The time for results is now," said Mahmood.