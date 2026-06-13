Former 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith dies at 36

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Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith has died.

The football team announced Smith’s passing on Saturday. He was 36.

"We are devastated by the sudden and tragic passing of Aldon Smith," the 49ers said in a prepared statement. "Aldon’s undeniable talent and sheer dominance on the field were on display from the moment he joined our organization, having recorded one of the best rookie seasons the National Football League has seen. Beyond his excellence as a player, Aldon will be remembered for his infectious smile that lit up every room he walked into. Our entire organization sends its deepest condolences to the Smith family and all who knew and loved Aldon."

Born Aldon Jacarus Smith on September, 25, 1989, he attended the University of Missouri where he was a First-Team All-Big 12 selection and the recipient of Missouri’s Defensive Lineman of the Year Award in 2010.

Smith was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers as the seventh overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft, and he played in 50 games during his four years with the team.

He then transferred to the Oakland Raiders, where he spent three years before ending his career with the Dallas Cowboys.

"The Raiders Family is deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Aldon Smith, who passed away at the age of 36," the football team said in a statement. "Aldon played nine games for the Raiders in 2015 as part of a career in which he posted a remarkable 52.5 sacks in six active seasons. Aldon proudly wore the Silver and Black, was respected by his teammates and will be missed dearly. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with Aldon's family at this time."