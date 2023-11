Following his trade earlier this year to the Dallas Cowboys, former 49er quarterback Trey Lance has officially listed his Bay Area home for sale.

Lance originally bought the home in Morgan Hill in March.

The five bedroom, 4,000-square-foot home is now listed for $2.8 million.

That's slightly less than he paid for it.

Lance was the third overall pick by the Niners in 2021, but was traded during training camp.