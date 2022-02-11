Former Air Force sergeant pleads guilty in shooting of Oakland federal officer

A former U.S. Air Force staff sergeant pleaded guilty Friday in the shooting death of a Federal Protective Service officer and wounding of a second security officer in Oakland in 2020.

Steven Carrillo, 33, entered the guilty plea in federal court in San Francisco for the murder of David Patrick Underwood and attempted murder of the second officer outside of a courthouse as a large protest was happening in downtown Oakland on May 29, 2020.

The shooting led to a manhunt that ended eight days later when authorities went to Carrillo's home in Ben Lomond in Santa Cruz County where he allegedly shot and killed county sheriff's Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller and injured a second deputy.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Carrillo, who was an active-duty Air Force member assigned to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield at the time, killed Underwood as part of the "boogaloo" movement that seeks to incite "a violent uprising against perceived government tyranny."