Former AMR paramedic accused of sexually assulting elderly victims during transport

A former American Medical Response (AMR) paramedic faced sexual assault charges stemming from attacks on two elderly patients during transport to hospitals, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

DA Steve Wagstaffe’s office said that on Dec. 23, 2022, medic Miguel Nieblas Ontiveros was helping to transport a 76-year-old fall victim from the Colma Skilled Nursing Home to the San Mateo Medical Center. The AMR ambulance was traveling on Interstate 280, with Ontiveros in the back of the vehicle, when he carried out the assault, investigator said.

Wagstaffe said Ontiveros "Forcibly Orally Copulated The Helpless Victim, Ejaculating In Her Mouth And On His Clothing."

Investigators said Ontiveros’s partner was driving the ambulance and could not see what was going on in the back. "But When They Arrived, She Saw Defendant Pulling Pants Up And Victim Spitting Semen Out Of Her Mouth."

The partner immediately reported the incident to her supervisor.

DNA testing later determined that the defendant’s semen was found in the victim’s mouth, the district attorney said.

Investigators said further investigation was launched, and it was revealed that Ontiveros, a resident of Redwood City, had previously been accused of a similar attack on an 80-year-old woman during a hospital transport back on May 21, 2022. Investigators said in that incident, the victim "was not mentally competent" and that there was no corroborating evidence in the case at the time.

In a statement, a spokesperson for American Medical Response said that it took immediate action following the allegations in December. The company said it reported the incident to the California Highway Patrol and placed Ontiveros on unpaid administrative leave.

"He has not worked since the day the incident took place," the AMR spokesperson said, adding, "Following his arrest, we terminated Mr. Ontiveros' employment with AMR. AMR is cooperating fully with law enforcement. "

The 35-year-old suspect made a court appearance on Monday for an initial felony arraignment on charges of forcible oral copulation. The case was continued to Wednesday for further arraignment and a plea entry.

Bail has been set at $3M, and the defendant remained in custody, according to Wagstaffe's office.

If convicted, Ontiveros could face life in prison.



