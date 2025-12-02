Former Antioch police officer to be sentenced

A former Antioch police officer is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday for his role in a wide-ranging law enforcement corruption scandal that led to the convictions of 14 former officers from Antioch and Pittsburg.

Prosecutors say Devon Wenger distributed steroids and falsified police reports while serving as an officer.

Federal prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence, the East Bay Times first reported, while Wenger’s defense attorneys are asking for a three-year term.

Sentencing will occur in U.S. District Court in Oakland before Judge Jeffrey White.

Wenger is the last of 14 ex-Antioch and Pittsburg officers to be convicted in a far-reaching FBI and Contra Costa District Attorney investigation, the East Bay Times reported.