Former Mountain View elementary school teacher arrested, allegedly inappropriately touched student

article

A former elementary school teacher at a Mountain View school was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a student, police say.

A young student recently came forward and said that Bryan Rios, 42, of Santa Clara, who used to teach at Theuerkauf Elementary, inappropriately touched them during class when they were a student at the school several years ago.

The student spoke with Mountain View police patrol officers about this case in October.

In a press release on Monday, City of Mountain View officials said the student would not be identified.

Detectives took on the case and identified Rios as the suspect. He was arrested in Santa Clara on Monday without incident, officials said.

There is concern Rios may have victimized others, according to police detectives.

If you or anyone you know may have been a victim of Rios, please contact Detective Lauren Riffel at lauren.riffel@mountainview.gov .